IBGE: unemployment drops to 11.6% in November

In the quarter ended in November, the unemployment rate in the country dropped to 11.6%, with a decrease of 10.6% in the number of unemployed, a reduction of 1.5 million people among the unemployed. The decrease in relation to the previous quarter was 1.6 percentage points and the number of unemployed people is 12.4 million. In comparison with the same period of the previous year, the fall was 14.5%, with 2.1 million fewer in search of work.

The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) for the quarter ended in November 2021, released today (28) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the institute, between the quarter ended in August and the period ended in November, 3.2 million people managed to enter the job market, an increase of 3.5% in the number of employed persons.

According to the coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, Adriana Beringuy, the recovery may be reflecting the seasonality of the end of the year.

“This result follows the trajectory of occupation recovery that we can see in the last quarters of the survey’s historical series. The growth may also already be reflecting the seasonality of the end-of-year months, a period in which activities related mainly to commerce and services tend to increase hiring.”

The occupancy level was estimated at 55.1%, an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.