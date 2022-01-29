Ibovespa breaks up sequence and closes down 0.62%; for the week, the index rose 2.7%

The Ibovespa took off once again from Wall Street, only this time at a disadvantage in relation to the American stock exchanges. The index broke a three-day streak of bullishness, pulled down by portfolio-weighted stocks. Still, it accumulated a positive balance for the week.

At 111,910 points, the Ibovespa closed the day down 0.62%, with a financial volume of R$ 31.9 billion. In the week, however, the index accumulated a high of 2.7%.

It was a negative Friday for the main blue chips of the Exchange. Vale’s shares (VALE3) closed down 0.98%, at R$83.66. Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) had an even sharper drop. PETR4 shares, which moved R$3.9 billion in today’s session, closed down 3.96% to R$32.54.

The oil company’s actions echoed statements by former President Lula, who ranked first in presidential polls for this year’s elections. He defended the end of the pairing of Brazilian fuel prices to the international market and also the interruption of the payment of dividends.

Rodrigo Franchini, from Monte Bravo Investimentos, says that the speech impacted the market, but by itself was not able to generate a sell-off (sale off). “After consecutive days of highs and a very good month, it makes sense to have a price adjustment for investors to place gains and pockets and analyze positions”, he says.

Even with the stock market down today, the dollar also closed negative again. The American currency retreated 0.62%, to R$ 5.389 in purchases and R$ 5.390. It was the lowest price in nearly four months. In the week, the dollar retreated 1.2%.

The session was highly volatile for future interest rates, which fluctuated between highs and lows throughout the day. At the end of the extended session, contracts for January 2023 were operating at 12.24%, stable. January 2025 DI rose two basis points to 11.34%, while January 2027 contracts advanced three basis points to 11.32% and January 2029 contracts closed at 11.46 %, up four basis points.

In the United States, the stock exchanges gave a truce and closed the trading session with a strong rise. Business was boosted by good corporate results, especially Apple’s figures, released last night.

The Dow Jones closed up 1.65% at 34,725 points; the S&P 500 advanced 2.44% to 4,431 points and the

Nasdaq rose 3.13% to 13,770 points

Investors, however, remain alert to the prospect of higher interest rates by the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) at the monetary policy meeting in March.

