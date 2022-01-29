In ‘declaration’ to PF, Bolsonaro says he exercised ‘right of absence’ by not appearing for testimony | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro said in a “declaration” sent in writing to the Federal Police that he exercised his “right of absence” by failing to appear this Friday (28) to testify in the investigation that investigates whether he leaked confidential information during a live broadcast. by social network.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) had filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court so that Bolsonaro did not need to appear for the deposition. But Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, rejected the request. At the time set for the deposition, 2 pm, Bolsonaro was at the Planalto Palace.

PF says Bolsonaro committed a crime by leaking confidential data

In the appeal, the AGU asked for the reconsideration of Moraes’ decision or, if it was not met, for the appeal to be submitted to the plenary of the STF, in order to reform the minister’s decision, “explaining that the political agent is guaranteed the constitutional and conventional choice of non-attendance in investigative field deposition”.

In the letter sent to the PF, Bolsonaro reiterated this thesis.

“I, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Republic, domiciled at Palácio do Planalto, Brasília/DF, in this act represented by the Attorney General’s Office, pursuant to article 22 of Law No. of the Federal Police responsible for conducting the investigations of IPL No. 2021.0061542 that I will exercise the right of absence regarding the attendance to the designated ceremony at the Headquarters of the PF Superintendence for the current day, at 14:00, all supported by what was decided by the STF, in the midst of ADPF’s nº 395 and 444”, says the president in the document sent to the PF (read the full text at the end of this report).

In the text, Bolsonaro cited two actions (arguments of non-compliance with a fundamental precept, ADPFs) judged by the STF. At the trial, the court prohibited coercive driving, the act in which a judge orders the police to take an investigator or defendant to testify for questioning.

In 2018, the Court analyzed the two lawsuits — proposed by the PT and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) —, whose objective was to prohibit driving, frequently used in Operation Lava Jato. The instrument was used, for example, to take former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to testify in 2016.

The argument was that driving offended the Constitution, by allegedly violating a person’s right not to incriminate himself. The position of minister Gilmar Mendes prevailed in the trial. For him, coercive conduct implies arbitrary exposure and coercion, which interferes with the right of locomotion, freedom, human dignity, defense and guarantee of non-self-incrimination.

Experts analyze the consequences of Bolsonaro’s failure to appear at the DF

This Saturday morning, Bolsonaro left the official residence of Palácio do Alvorada to go to Colégio Militar, where his daughter studies, and to visit Brasília Cathedral.

Upon leaving, he was asked twice if he wanted to comment on Moraes’ decision.

At first, he changed the subject by replying: “You [repórter] What do you want to talk about, Auxílio Brasil? Is that it?” he asked.

At the end of the interview, he was asked again about the topic. “No, no, no. Everything is at peace, everything is calm, there, ok?”, he said.

In the decision that rejected Bolsonaro’s request not to appear, Minister Alexandre de Moraes stated that the appeal was filed after the deadline by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU). The deadline for appealing the deposition, pointed out the minister, had ended on December 6.

In addition, Moraes stated that, contrary to what the appeal says, Bolsonaro “expressly agreed with his personal testimony”. And concluded that the change of position configures “logical estoppel”, that occurs a party in a process or investigation adopts behaviors that contradict each other. “Contradictory procedural behaviors are inadmissible and subject to logical estoppel,” Moraes said in the decision.

In a 2021 decision, the STF minister had already established that the PF had until Friday (28) to hear Bolsonaro in the investigation.

The inquiry was opened to investigate the disclosure made by the president, on social networks, of confidential data and documents from an unfinished inquiry into attacks on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system.

The information from the investigation was distorted in the “live” and treated as definitive, even without the conclusion of the investigation. The Federal Police see signs of crime.

The disclosure of the secret inquiry took place amid a series of attacks by Bolsonaro to cast doubt on the security of electronic voting machines.

The president even published a link with the entirety of the confidential investigation, which the PF had not even completed. The leaked inquiry says that a hacker had access to the source code of the electronic voting machines in 2018 – which did not generate any consequences, because it did not make it possible to change the vote.

Read below the full text of the letter sent this Friday by Bolsonaro to the Federal Police.

I, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Republic, domiciled at Palácio do Planalto, Brasília/DF, in this act represented by the Attorney General’s Office, pursuant to article 22 of Law No. Federal Police responsible for conducting investigations of IPL nº. 2021.0061542 that I will exercise the right of absence regarding the attendance to the designated ceremony at the Headquarters of the PF Superintendence for the current day, at 14:00, all supported by what was decided by the STF, in the context of ADPF’s nº 395 and 444.

I take the opportunity to inform, in addition, that I have collated, through procedural representation, in a statement dated and filed on 01/26/2022, the clarifications that I considered relevant to bring to the attention of this Federal Police, in addition to the request to send the case file to the PGR, as it understands present elements that allow, from the outset, the adoption of the measures contained in the final part of art. 1 of Law No. 8.038/90, given the manifest atypicality of the investigated fact.

Without further ado, I renew assurances of esteem and consideration.