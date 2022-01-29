‘In February, we may have news’

Flamengo’s vice president of football made it clear that the carioca club is still looking for more reinforcements for the season

This Friday morning (28) Flamengo finally announced its first reinforcement for the season: striker Marinho, ex-Santos. And according to the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Brazthe month of February promises even more news for the red-black fans in terms of signings.

In an interview with the TV Bandeirantes “Os Donos da Bola”, at the door of the CT of Ninho do Urubu, in Rio de Janeiro, the leader said that the Flamengo remains attentive to the market and asked the fans to calm down, since the red-black will not rush to bring in more reinforcements, but that they will.

“I believe that in February we may have other news therethe international window is closing, we had as a strategy option to wait for this international window to close, it closes on Monday [31]. This does not mean that we are not working to make reinforcements, when we come here to monitor the market within Brazil, the internal fines are very high, so it is difficult for you to drag a player of a level that interests us, the big teams they don’t want to sell to Flamengo, that’s normal, it’s a natural process. We have to arrive and minimize these paths so that we can bring in the right players, who give the right answer, both in the financial and sporting aspects.“, he began by saying.

Regarding the delay in announcing new signings in 2022, the VP recalled that Flamengo, at the end of last year, had to intensify the search for a coach and a new coaching staff – and going to Portugal to seek Paulo Sousa – in addition to having to resolve other issues that were already dragging on, such as the renewal of the midfielder’s contract Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

“We ended the year needing to hire a technician, a robust technical commission, which we would oxygenate together and make some changes here in the department [de futebol], this was possible. Soon after, we had the opportunity to conclude the situation of Arrascaeta, who was already 1 year old, in a correct way for Flamengo and very good for the player. Now we take it easy, calmly, to make the signings that we have to make, but, once again, take it easy because today, when you make mistakes in signings, in addition to having a clear impact on the sports side, it also has an impact on the financial. We have to be calm and calm so that we can do the best for Flamengo, and what the fans want, which are titles”, he continued.

Finally, the manager also spoke about the hiring of Marinewhich comes to be the immediate replacement of Michael, negotiated with Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabiaand remembered that everything was closed quickly.

“Marinho is a player that we understood for a long time that he could be helping us here, but it was very fast this time. We found a way that could speed up this process, we count on the player’s help, the understanding of wanting to come here, and that’s it. It was very fast and we will continue the signings calmly, calmly“, finished.