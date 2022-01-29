In search of her daughter, Dolores will point a gun at Tonico in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

Growing stronger, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) is determined to find her daughter and will do anything for it. At the Saturday, 1/29 episode, the wife of Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) will leave the house hidden from everyone and go after Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). At her ex-husband’s house, she will surprise him in the bedroom with a gun pointed at him.
“Where is my daughter?”, she will ask.
“What is this, are you crazy?”, he will say, startled.
Recovered from the surprise, Tonico will provoke Dolores, saying that she wouldn’t have the courage to shoot. But she shoots at him. The bullet passes close.
“You’re crazy, you should put you in again.”
“The next one I swear I’ll hit your forehead”, threatens Dolores.
Nélio will arrive running and, after fighting Tonico, will also point his gun at his rival.
“I kill you, Tonico.”
But the two will leave without news of mercedes.
“You will never take the Mercedes away from me. She’s mine!”, Tonico will cry after the couple’s departure.
Will Nélio and Dolores be able to find Mercedes? Don’t miss the last chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera.
