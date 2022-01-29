In tension with Russia, Ukrainian schools start training against bombs

posted on 01/28/2022 19:57



The possible conflict between Ukraine and Russia is causing the Ukrainian government to begin a process of preparation for the possible attacks it may suffer. One of these measures is the implementation of training for children in schools on bomb threats.

Among the training they have received are: identification of explosives and how to find shelter when faced with this situation. According to information from the portal g1, schools have more frequently held emergency drills in the face of an increase in false bomb reports received by authorities.

understand the conflict



The complicated relationship between Russia and Ukraine comes from the integration of the Crimea region into Russian territory, which before 2014 belonged to Ukraine. Recently, the country ruled by Vladimir Putin began moving troops to the border between the countries, a signal considered as an attack by the Ukrainian government.

The tension between the two countries has also intensified the international discussion about how harmful the continuation of the conflict between them will be.

On the one hand, the Ukrainians accuse Russia of spreading lies and provoking a climate of tension, with unfounded bomb threats. On the other, Russian officials accuse Ukraine of spreading terror at the border and say Ukrainians are responsible for unproven bomb threats in malls and day care centers.

Recently, the Chinese government announced that it will ally with Russia in the struggle. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is organizing an offensive in Ukraine.