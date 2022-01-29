In the sights of the wall, Rodrigo swears revenge on Tiago Abravanel

Rodrigo Mussi is threatened at BBB 22 (Globo). After the victory of Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby in the Leader’s Test, they came to a consensus and crowned the artist as the top dog of the week. The administrator, placed in Xepa and in the sights of Douglas Silva’s group of friends, swore to threaten Silvio Santos’ grandson.

“I’m thinking about a move. I’ll say it like this, closer to Sunday: ‘Tiago, you can vote for me, no problem. But if you put me on the wall, a friend of yours will too'”, he revealed to Laís Caldas, this Friday afternoon (28).

The doctor opined that his attitude is wrong and will serve even more to dig his own grave. He insisted, “I’ll do it. He’ll think twice about putting me in.”

Mussi’s positions on Big Brother Brazil have bothered some participants. A self-professed player, the Paulista usually approaches the brothers with conversations about voting and proposing alliances to form a group against the others. He is in the sights of Abravanel, Silva, Scooby and Paulo André.

However, the “villain” of the reality show took many stabs in the back. Natália Deodato, Lucas Bissoli and Jessilane Alves, who promised to be on his side, have already confided to other participants that they are fed up with the chats about the game.

