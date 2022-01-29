INDAIATUBA RECORDS TRS BITOS WITH POSITIVE DIAGNOSIS FOR COVID-19

The Secretary of Health of Indaiatuba informs this Thursday (27), that it recorded 3 (three) deaths with a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. In addition, 105 new cases of the disease, 80 negative tests and 184 more suspicious reports were added (hospitals, health units and private laboratories).

Due to the scarcity of diagnostic tests available on the market for purchase, Indaiatuba changed the testing protocol, so that only pregnant women, purpera (women who had children within a maximum of 45 days), health and safety professionals, in addition to severe symptomatic cases, will have priority for tests that identify COVID-19.

BITO CONFIRMED FOR COVID-19

Hospital Augusto de Oliveira Camargo (HAOC)

1) bito on Wednesday (26). Female, 83 years old, hospitalized since the 23rd. Comorbidities: hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

feed-back deaths (outside Indaiatuba from the Mortality System)

Hospital Osvaldo Cruz So Paulo

2) died on December 4, 2021. Male, 69 years old. No history of comorbidities.

Hospital Srio Libans So Paulo

3) died on November 14, 2021. Male, 79 years old. Comorbidity: hypertensive.

The Prefecture of Indaiatuba deeply regrets the deaths and offers its most sincere condolences to friends and family.

BED OCCUPANCY

This Thursday (27), there are 32 people hospitalized with respiratory syndromes, of which 14 have a positive test for the New Coronavirus. Of the total number of hospitalized patients, 23 are in clinical beds and 9 are in the ICU.

Keep track of the occupancy rate:

Clinical beds

Haoc: 90%

Santa Igns: 63%

ICU

Haoc: 80%

Santa Igns: 50%

VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19

1 DOSE: 216,375

2 DOSE: 208,232

SINGLE DOSE: 6,862

ADDITIONAL DOSE: 104,669

TOTAL IMMUNIZED: 215,094

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 42,627 people have contracted the New Coronavirus. Of these, 41,814 are considered cured or undergoing home recovery; 810 evolved to death and 11 suspected cases are awaiting results.

MY HEALTH COVID-19 TELE CARE

MINHA SADE TELEATENDMENT COVID-19 is a pioneering, modern and innovative service where the citizen who has symptoms can undergo an online medical consultation, by video call, without leaving home. The patient referred for examination and having confirmed Covid-19 receives the prescription with the medicines for the rapid start of treatment on his cell phone. The service link is on the City Hall website www.indaiatuba.sp.gov.br and can be accessed from Monday to Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. You can also ask questions through WhatsApp da Saúde (19) 9 9779-3856.

