Insane! Driver performs improbable maneuver on the edge of a ravine – News

The driver above laughed in the face of danger as he maneuvered the car into a gorge located in a mountainous area of ​​Hong Kong, China. Fortunately, the act of courage was successfully completed by the driver, still anonymous.

The breathtaking images ended up on the networks, where they went viral. Watch below:

In several moments of the recording, the rear wheels of the vehicle are seen almost out of the lane, which is extremely narrow.

In the comments of the post above, part of the spectators extolled the dexterity of the man behind the wheel, while others saw an unnecessary risk in the situation.

“Definitely a good driving skill,” wrote one netizen, “and I know it was done as a demo.”

“Life is much more precious than an inversion”, criticized a second.

As reported by the Daily Mail tabloid, the clip was recorded with the aim of demonstrating this type of maneuver on roads with little margin of error.

However, the publication does not reveal who the authors of the content are, nor where it will be applied as a tutorial.

