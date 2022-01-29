Interpol arrests man in Colombia accused of being responsible for the death of a criminal in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Bid offender dies with machine gunfire in Barra da Tijuca

The action also took place in partnership with the Federal Police, the Homicide Police Station of the Capital of the Civil Police of Rio and prosecutors from the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), through the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime ( Gaeco).

Bernardo was denounced by the MPRJ for being the mastermind of the murder, which took place in February 2020. According to investigations, the crime was motivated by a dispute over misdemeanor points in the city.

Bid was machine-gunned as he arrived at his girlfriend’s condominium, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, after watching the last night of the Grupo Especial parades at Marquês de Sapucaí. He was appointed by the police as one of the bosses of the animal game in Rio de Janeiro. He took over the post after his brother Maninho was murdered in September 2004.

Fernando Augusto Fernandes, defense attorney for Bernardo Bello, stated that the client is innocent.

“Bernardo Bello was traveling abroad with his minor children and was arrested returning to Brazil. He is innocent of the facts that he is accused of and it is worth noting that he was always at the disposal of the Brazilian authorities. Due to this, the defense will require his release by habeas corpus”, said Fernandes.

Bernardo Bello was arrested in Colombia in an integrated action between Interpol, the Civil Police of Rio and MPRJ — Photo: Disclosure / MPRJ

Alcebíades Paes Garcia, the Bid, was the brother of the bicheiro Maninho — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In addition to Bernardo, denounced as the principal, Leonardo Gouvêa da Silva, known as Mad, and his brother, Leandro Gouvêa da Silva, known as Tonhão, were denounced. They were arrested in June 2020.

The joint action teams served two other arrest warrants in Rio.

According to the investigations, Bid had been monitored by Mad and Tonhão at the behest of Bernardo since September 2019. Two security guards hired by Bid to go to the Sambadrome, Thyago Ivan da Silva and Carlos Diego da Costa Cabral, were also denounced by the MPRJ, respectively, for providing information and locating the victim and abandoning his surveillance post. They were also arrested on Saturday morning.

Police arrested two men who would be security guards hired by Bid to go to the Sambadrome — Photo: Erick Rianelli/TV Globo

A security guard for Bernardo is named as the person responsible for firing rifle shots at the van where Bid was, killing him. Wagner Dantas Alegre also has an outstanding arrest warrant.

The MPRJ points out that the murder was committed for a nefarious reason, to eliminate a possible competitor in the dispute for points of contravention of the animal game and exploitation of slot machines. Prosecutors also point out that the shots were fired when Bid was in a vehicle with other passengers and the driver, in a heavily populated area of ​​the city. And that the victim had no chance of defence.

Van where the offender was left with several marks of large-caliber shots — Photo: TV Globo