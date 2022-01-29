iPhone Tests Change in Face Recognition to Identify Users Wearing a Mask | Technology

Apple has started testing an option for users to use facial recognition to unlock iPhone screen even when wearing mask. The feature is available in the first developer beta version of iOS 15.4, released last Thursday (27).

Face ID mask test is only running on iPhone 12 and lateralthough the company’s facial recognition feature is also available on iPhone X and iPhone 11 models.

“Face ID with mask works with iPhone 12 and later, as Face ID only uses the eye region to recognize a user with a mask, which requires advancements in the TrueDepth camera system,” Apple said in a statement to the company. g1.

According to the website “MacRumors” and youtuber Brandon Butch, who revealed the news, the feature can be found by accessing the “Settings” screen and then “Face ID and Code” in the first beta for iOS 15.4 developers.

On this screen, there is also a feature to indicate the use of prescription glasses, which helps Face ID to release the screen more quickly while the person is wearing a mask – the option does not allow the use of sunglasses.