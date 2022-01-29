ISE: EDP, Renner, Telefônica and CPFL lead B3’s ESG ranking

The exchange has just published, for the first time, the scores of all companies that have applied to be part of its Corporate Sustainability Index.

B3 has just published, for the first time, the ESG score ranking of the companies that make up the portfolio of its Corporate Sustainability Index, the ISE. The data is contained in a wide consultation platform put on the air by the stock exchange this morning.

In the top ten positions of the portfolio ranking currently in force, which already follows the new methodology, are: EDP Energias do Brasil, Lojas Renner, Telefônica do Brasil, CPFL Energias, Natura &Co, Klabin, Itaú Unibanco Holding, Ambipar, Suzano and Engie.

One of the most controversial names in the new portfolio due to its sector of activity, involvement in Lava Jato and the socio-environmental disaster in Alagoas, the petrochemical company Braskem appears with one of the highest scores, in 14th place.

The platform opened by B3 goes far beyond providing transparency to the scores of each of the 73 companies that signed up to be part of the index (out of 197 invited).

It is possible to see, for example, which companies obtained a minimum score to integrate the portfolio, but were excluded because they did not pass through the reputational and climate filters, which are prepared, respectively, by Reprisk and CDP.

This was the case, for example, of the meatpackers Marfrig and JBS, which appear in 34th and 37th in scores, but did not enter the current portfolio, which has 34 shares, from 34 companies.

In the portal opened by the stock exchange, each company has a dashboard complete, with the score in each of the aspects considered, its position in relation to sectoral peers and it is also possible to download an individual report.

The following is the ranking for consultation: