Island with 2 residents wants to hire couple for “wildlife”

(credit: Google Maps)

Residents of a small island called Rona Island, located in Scotland, have opened two job openings there in hopes of doubling the population. With only two inhabitants, the province would have four residents. As a benefit, contractors will be able to live in one of the four country houses on the site.

The island is in the Inner Hebrides region. Rona still has three more residences, one used by those who already live there and the other two rented out to tourists in the European summer. The island wants to find two real estate workers, who can carry out maintenance tasks on site and enjoy living in a “wild and remote” place.

Successful applicants who manage to live in the wild and in remote areas will be given a port of call. The work includes maintenance of off-grid power and water, paths, forest and infrastructure, as well as cleaning and maintenance of vehicles and laundry for two vacation homes.

Employees will also be tasked with hunting red deer, processing deer meat, selling products and receiving visitors, according to information in the newspaper. The Mirror.

