Itaú is the only Brazilian brand to appear on the list of the 500 most valuable global brands

According to the annual ranking by the international brand consultancy Brand Finance, Itaú Unibanco is the only Brazilian representative on the list of the 500 most valuable brands in the world. In relation to the 2021 report, the bank gained 53 positions and currently has the 335th most valuable brand on the planet.

In the last edition, Banco do Brasil also appeared in the ranking, in the 492nd position. However, this year, it was left out of the list of the 500 most valuable brands. Santander figures in 126th position – with the global brand.

You are likely to also like:

Nubank drops 20% since its debut on the Stock Exchange and is now worth less than Itaú and Bradesco

After Nubank’s fall, Itaú is once again the most valuable bank in Latin America

Brand Finance takes into account the recognition of brands, their importance and relevance to society. Another factor for brand selection is word of mouth. Therefore, spontaneous engagement with the public, without the need for advertising, was also included by the consultancy.

For the second year in a row, Apple remains the most valuable brand, with a value of $355.1 billion. Next up, Amazon, which is worth $350.3 billion, takes second place. In third, fourth and fifth places are the American companies Google, Microsoft and Walmart.

Among the Latin American brands, the best placed is the Mexican beer Corona (312th), with a value of US$ 7 billion.

Regarding Mexican beer, Brand Finance also highlighted that the brand had to deal with the fact that its name was associated with the coronavirus in 2020 and that, despite having recovered last year, it faced another problem related to the pandemic, such as beer shortages. in the market and the need to raise prices, given commodity inflation.

Another achievement by Itaú

Itaú conquered another important position. In the ranking of the top 250 CEOs, or “brand guardians”, as Brand Finance calls them, Milton Maluhy, about to complete one year at the helm of the group, occupies the 231st position. He is also the only representative of a Brazilian company on the list.

David Haigh, CEO and chairman of Brand Finance, clarified in a note that “ultimately, the role of a brand guardian is to build value for the brand and the business.”

The executive added: “Our ranking recognizes those who are building business value in a sustainable way, balancing the needs of all stakeholders – employees, investors, and society as a whole.”

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com