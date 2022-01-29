‘It’s late’ · TV News

In this Friday’s chapter (28) of A Place in the Sun, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) died. The death of the most hated character of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, however, was celebrated by the public of the feuilleton, who could not stand the trouble any longer. “It’s late,” said internet user Vitor Henrique. At the same time, viewers mourned Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) suffering for what happened to his lover.

The tagger was on top of an overpass, held by a rope, as it left its mark on the spot. Shortly after, the rope snapped and the girl fell hard onto the asphalt.

Ravi, who was in the area, witnessed the whole thing and panicked. At the young woman’s wake, he even got into a fight with her lover, Damón (Ruan Aguiar), whom he blamed for all the misfortune.

Despite being moved by the suffering of Christian’s friend (Cauã Reymond), who has been eating the bread that the devil kneaded in the plot, the public mocked Joy’s death – she aroused the hatred of viewers throughout the serial for her personality. cruel and poisonous.

reproduction/globe tv

Lara Tremouroux in A Place in the Sun

“To make matters worse, Ravi will feel guilty about Joy’s death,” Andréa lamented. “Stupid death…but it’s too late Joy!”, Joice nailed. “Finally Joy is dead,” Sarah said.

Check out some reactions from fans of the series:

Previously scheduled to end with 107 chapters on March 12, the plot is expected to say goodbye with 119 episodes on March 26. Following, the remake of Pantanal will debut. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas:

