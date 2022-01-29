‘It’s late’ · TV News

In this Friday’s chapter (28) of A Place in the Sun, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) died. The death of the most hated character of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, however, was celebrated by the public of the feuilleton, who could not stand the trouble any longer. “It’s late,” said internet user Vitor Henrique. At the same time, viewers mourned Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) suffering for what happened to his lover.

The tagger was on top of an overpass, held by a rope, as it left its mark on the spot. Shortly after, the rope snapped and the girl fell hard onto the asphalt.

Ravi, who was in the area, witnessed the whole thing and panicked. At the young woman’s wake, he even got into a fight with her lover, Damón (Ruan Aguiar), whom he blamed for all the misfortune.

Despite being moved by the suffering of Christian’s friend (Cauã Reymond), who has been eating the bread that the devil kneaded in the plot, the public mocked Joy’s death – she aroused the hatred of viewers throughout the serial for her personality. cruel and poisonous.

“To make matters worse, Ravi will feel guilty about Joy’s death,” Andréa lamented. “Stupid death…but it’s too late Joy!”, Joice nailed. “Finally Joy is dead,” Sarah said.

Check out some reactions from fans of the series:

Finally Joy died, there was nothing like Joy, just sadness #UmLugarAoSol — Sarah in Saint Louis (@sarinhacaldeira) January 29, 2022

Finally Joy came out of this soap opera that is chaos itself #UmLugarAoSol — Bibs 🍎 (@biancalobianco) January 29, 2022

It’s too late Joy, it took a while for you to die:#UmLugarAoSolpic.twitter.com/3Onnwe4ps4 — Vitor Henrique 🇧🇷🥰👍🏾 (@VitorHe2627) January 29, 2022

To make matters worse, Ravi will feel guilty for Joy’s death. #UmLugarAoSol — Andréa – 🐺🌵🍼🦅🍺✨ (@AndraGabriel4) January 29, 2022

She’s so bad that she made Ravi witness her death, wasn’t all the trauma enough? Satisfied joy? #UmLugarAoSol — wait for the boring one to talk (@berendamelo) January 29, 2022

Does Joy die? EVERYTHING, now Ravi needed to see?????? That poor boy only fucks Lícia #UmLugarAoSolpic.twitter.com/oz3KsJKlPr — ed #BritneyIsFree (@edsonjsfilho) January 29, 2022

On Joy’s death I was sad for Ravi, he loved this bitch so much 😭#UmLugarAoSol — Sidney Prescott 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@f4bdolphin) January 29, 2022

Now Ravi will have peace. It’s too late, Joy! #UmLugarAoSol — Adriano (@DricoBrito) January 29, 2022

Previously scheduled to end with 107 chapters on March 12, the plot is expected to say goodbye with 119 episodes on March 26. Following, the remake of Pantanal will debut. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

