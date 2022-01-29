Jaguar F-Type 2022 debuts in Brazil with limited edition Dynamic Black

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Jaguar F-Type 2022 debuts in Brazil with limited edition Dynamic Black 6 Views

THE Jaguar F-Type 2022 was announced by the British brand in Brazil. Naturally sporty, the model debuts the new line with a limited edition, called Dynamic Black.

It uses black as the predominant body tone and will be available in just 20 units. The limited version has a suggested price of R$589,260, while the traditional models start at R$556,950.

The special series also features a unique combination of items. This is the case with the new 20-inch five-spoke wheels painted in Gloss Black. There are also exclusive brake calipers in red and the power retractable roof in Mars Red.

This tone is also present in the interior, which makes a good contrast with the black bodywork of the model. The F-Type Dynamic Black also has a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, the same size as the Touch Pro multimedia center, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to sound signed by Meridian Surround.

Jaguar F-Type 2022
Jaguar F-Type 2022
Image: Disclosure

All units in the special series will be numbered with a unique badge that identifies the car.

The F-Type is available in Brazil with the Jaguar Land Rover group’s P300 engine. It is a 2.0-liter turbo with 300 hp and 40.8 kgfm of torque, which is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is possible to carry out the sequential changes through the butterflies behind the steering wheel.

With this engine, the model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

Jaguar F-Type 2022
Jaguar F-Type 2022
Image: Disclosure

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Companies have until Monday (31) to apply for Simples – Notícias

The IRS informs that, despite the deadline for settling pending issues …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved