Jeep Commander has new orders suspended and wait reaches seven months

After a debut with successive price adjustments, the Jeep Commander had its orders temporarily suspended, according to a notice highlighted in the model’s configurator. Jeep confirms the stoppage, but guarantees that it already has a date for the resumption of sales.

According to a note sent to QUATRO RODAS, the brand says that the temporary interruption in the sale of the model was made “in order to adapt the flow of the supply chain”. That is, in addition to a high demand for the SUV, the global shortage of components shows that it still affects the industry, making such adjustments necessary. Orders are expected to resume on February 3.

Also according to the manufacturer, the waiting list for the model can vary from four to seven months, depending on the version chosen by the buyer. Jeep points out, however, that the suspension of orders does not affect production volumes already scheduled, that is, customers with orders prior to the stoppage will have honored the delivery deadlines stipulated at the time of purchase of the vehicle.

From August, when it was launched, until December, the Commander sold 3,715 units, according to Fenabrave. Considering only the month of December, the SUV surpassed the sales of the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8, its main competitor so far. There were 2,185 for the Jeep and 1,272 for the Caoa Chery.

See the note sent by Jeep in full:

“The Commander order suspension runs until February 3, 2022. The sales success of the model, the most sophisticated of the brand ever produced in the country, was much higher than expected. Valuing the respect and satisfaction of its customers, Jeep defined this temporary interruption in the sale of the model in order to adapt the flow of the supply chain, ensuring that the promised deadlines will be effectively met.

Launched at the end of August, the Commander reached the leadership of the D-SUVs segment already in December, with more than 70% advantage over the second place. Thus, delivery times are currently, on average, four to seven months (depending on the version). It is worth mentioning that this suspension with a fixed term does not reflect a decrease in the volumes already scheduled for production, which are still confirmed, according to the initial schedule. Thus, customers with orders prior to this period will be served according to the deadlines already promised at the time of purchase of the vehicle.”

