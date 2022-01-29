Jeep Commander has orders on hold

The Jeep Commander has become the darling of the American brand in Brazil. Like its brothers Renegade and Compass, the new seven-seater SUV seems to have found favor with the consumer.

Due to the high demand, Jeep would have temporarily suspended orders for new Commander units, according to journalist Jorge Moraes, in his column on the UOL website.

The reason was the great demand for the new SUV and therefore, to guarantee the delivery of the units, Jeep would have secured new orders.

On the brand’s website, she has a notice for interested parties who join the Jeep Commander page.

In a pop-up window, Jeep says: “Many, but many people really want a new Jeep. Because of this, unfortunately, the car can take at least 180 days to arrive at your garage. But don’t worry, take the opportunity to know everything about your new car”.

The alert does not appear for the Renegade — in the process of changing — and Compass models. So, with a six-month waiting list, according to Jeep, the Commander turns the ball around at the brand.

With prices between R$212,990 and R$301,490, the Jeep Commander sold 3,715 units in 2021, when it was launched at the end of August, with 2,185 being licensed in December alone.

With seven seats, the Commander has a more sophisticated look on the outside, with darkened headlights, silver accents and darkened rear windows, in addition to 18 and 19-inch wheels.

Inside, the panel in brown Suede leather and gold accents with stylized shiny gray, imitating stone, draws attention.

With the option of light leather seats, at no additional cost, the Jeep Commander uses and abuses technologies available to Jeep, such as adaptive cruise control with lane reader and correction.

There is also a 4G connection with Wi-Fi and wireless projection for Android Auto and Carpley, as well as an electrically operated boot lid, among others.

[Fonte : Jorge Moraes/UOL]