Jojo Todynho confirms marriage this Saturday and says that the groom is not with her out of interest

Singer has been dating for 5 months with military officer Lucas Souza; they met during a trip they took to Cancun, Mexico

The singer Jojo Todynho confirmed the rumors that she will marry this Saturday, 29, with the military Lucas Souza, after five months of dating. The couple met during a trip that the winner of “The Farm 12” made to Cancun, Mexico. In addition to talking about marriage, the funkeira also made an outburst in which she emphasized that the groom is not with her out of interest, as some followers are saying. “Tomorrow I’ll marry a very special person, who takes care of me a lot, who helps me and who, thank God, has his profession and doesn’t need me for shit, it’s really love. People think that only poor people who really live love and that if you have a good purchasing life, you will only find people to enjoy what you have”, declared the singer in the Instagram stories.

Jojo decided to make her union with Lucas official just two weeks ago and it was all so rushed that she confessed that she forgot to invite some friends to the ceremony. “I am really happy. It’s too early [para eu casar]? Nobody has to find anything, it’s my life and I decide what’s sooner or later for me”, fired the owner of the hit. What Shot Was That. In the singer’s view, she is generally criticized for being “black and favelada” and for being too sincere. She also commented that she has always dreamed of having a family and will not be shaken by the mean comments. “Lucas doesn’t need me and the day he needs me I’m here to support him because in life it’s one lifting the other up.” She also commented that she is very proud of her partner’s profession, because in her family there are many military personnel. “I love that I’m going to marry a military man, I love a uniform, I’m really a Maria battalion, I’ve never denied that to anyone. Military man is distinguished,” she teased her.