Jojo Todynho displays an invitation to the godmother of his wedding with the military: ‘I get married tomorrow’

Here comes the Bride! As EXTRA exclusively revealed, Jojo Todynho is getting married next Saturday, after five months of relationship. The 24-year-old singer had, until now, kept her union with Army officer Lucas Souza, 21, a secret, but ended up talking about it when she shared this Friday the invitation made to a childhood friend to be godmother of the wedding.

“Out of respect for my fans, people who really cheer for me, for my happiness, I came to tell you that tomorrow I’m getting married, with a very special person, who takes care of me a lot, helps me a lot. he has his profession, he doesn’t need me for any f#$%, it’s really love”, Jojo said in Instagram stories.

‘God blessed me with this wonderful man’

The initial idea was to reconcile the wedding with the inauguration of the mansion that Jojo built in the Taquara neighborhood, in the West Zone of Carioca. But the guest list grew and grew, and she decided to hold the celebration outdoors and in a larger space. The bride has been prioritizing old friends, conquered before fame, but some famous ones, of course, will be present.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my family and having my life with God again. (…) Thank God, my husband, in addition to attending two colleges, he has his money, his profession, and I have a lot of affection for My family is a soldier. I love a soldier, I love a uniform, I’m Maria Batalhão, I’ve never denied that to anyone. Because a military man is different. God blessed me in what I like, with this wonderful man, who has his money, his profession Lucas doesn’t need me. On the day he needs me, I’m here to support, because in life it’s like this: one helping the other. I’m very happy. I’m marrying a man I love, who I met in Cancún, Mexico. A man of integrity”, said Jojo this Friday in stories (watch below).

Jojo Todynho displays an invitation to the godmother of his wedding with the military Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Surprise engagement proposal Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Gabriel Medina follows only four women on Instagram and walked away from friends out of jealousy of Yasmin Brunet

Faustão’s son, João Silva, 17, and girlfriend, 33, exchange statements on the web

Jojo Todynho and Lucas Souza got engaged in December. The romance began during her trip to Cancún, Mexico, in August. At the time, she was dating the carioca Márcio Felipe, with whom she broke up in October.

Jojo’s future husband is studying Civil Engineering and joined the Armed Forces in January 2020 in Curitiba, his hometown.

Lucas Souza, Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend is an army officer Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Lucas Souza, Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend is an army officer Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Jojo Todynho posts a photo in bed with the groom Photo: Reproduction-Instagram