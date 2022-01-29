Jojo Todynho marries an army officer today in Rio de Janeiro – Entertainment

Jojo Toddynho will marry this Saturday (29) with Army officer Lucas Souza, to whom she became engaged in December 2021. The ceremony will take place in Rio de Janeiro and should be attended by family, friends and celebrities.

On Friday (28), the singer spoke about the expectation for the union. “Tomorrow I’ll marry a very special person, who takes care of me a lot, who helps me a lot, who thank God has his profession. He doesn’t need me for anything, it’s really love”, Jojo said in the stories.



The famous also showed the invitation she sent to the godparents. In addition to the request to participate in the ceremony, Jojo sent a box of chocolates and a small bottle of sparkling wine..



Jojo was proposed in December after four months of dating. with the army officer. At the time, she told details of when she met Lucas. They were in Tulum, Mexico, and according to Jojo, it all happened very intensely.

“I went crazy because I thought he was a gringo until he came to talk to me. ‘Hi, I followed you on The Farm. Can I take a picture with you?’. Ah, I promptly replied: ‘Can I give you a kiss?’ In the course of our history, many, many things have happened. The certainty we have is that love always wins”, he said.



