Joni Mitchell will remove songs from Spotify for ‘lies’ about covid | Music

In a statement posted on her website, the “Big Yellow Taxi” singer says she supports Neil Young, who took on Spotify by criticizing the controversial podcast by Joe Rogan, a fan of conspiracy theories.

“I have decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that cost lives,” he wrote.

“I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Mitchell’s website also published a copy of an open letter to Spotify from doctors and scientists urging the company to create an anti-disinformation policy to combat Rogan’s repeated falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Spotify did not immediately react to the announcement.

Young, a singer and songwriter of songs that include “Heart of Gold” and “Harvest Moon,” gave the platform an ultimatum to choose between him or Rogan.

Pop Week recalls which couples broke up in 2022

He accused Spotify of spreading false information about vaccines that could cause the death of those who believe in the messages.

Critics say the podcast has become a platform for conspiracy theories and misinformation, particularly about Covid-19.