Kefir, the world’s biggest cat, weighs 12.5 kg and keeps growing | bizarre | Online Diary

It’s a dog? One ounce? A bear? No, it’s the Kefir cat – “the biggest cat in the world”. The animal is the biggest hit on social media. The giant cat belongs to Yulia Minina, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol and is now one year and ten months old. It weighs 12.5 kg.

The kitten is so big that many people think it’s a dog, and it’s still growing.

Yulia said she bought Kefir, a Maine Coon breed, and named it after a milky, fermented yogurt-like drink.

Despite being gigantic, Kefir is calm and affectionate. | Playback/SWNS

Kefir has an exuberant, grandiose appearance, and she says he is a very affectionate cat.

“When friends and acquaintances come home, all the attention is on him and he willingly allows himself to be petted. But when strangers arrive, everyone mistakes him for a dog.

“I could not have imagined that an ordinary kitten could become so big. He is very intelligent and always behaves calmly”, said the owner.

Also according to the animal’s tutor, Kefir has a complicated habit. At night, he likes to climb on Yulia and sleep.

“When he was a kitten, it didn’t bother me at all,” she says. “But now he’s gotten big and heavy, of course it’s hard to sleep like that,” jokes Yulia.

Since it is a Maine Coon cat, the expectation, according to experts, is that it will continue to grow until it is three or four years old. Asked by several netizens if Kefir is really as big as it looks, Yulia has only one thing to say: “I don’t use Photoshop”.