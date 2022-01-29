know if you will receive

Private and public sector workers will be able to receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 from the 8th of February [veja abaixo calendário completo]. However, some may receive two payments: one referring to the salary bonus and the other to the PIS/Pasep Fund quotas.

>> PIS/Pasep 2022: R$ 208 million ‘forgotten’ can be withdrawn from February; see if you get

>> Who can receive double PIS/Pasep in February? See updated calendar and latest news

>> How to enable PIS in the Digital Work Card? Salary bonus starts to be paid in February

>> Where to consult the PIS/Pasep 2022? Is it possible to find out if I am entitled to the salary bonus over the phone? take your doubts

salary allowance

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is a worker’s right granted by the Federal Government to employees who meet the necessary requirements. They can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

The PIS salary bonus is intended for workers from private companies who work with a formal contract, where the payment of PIS is made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The Pasep salary bonus is intended for public servants, being paid by Banco do Brasil.

Whoever meets the following requirements is eligible to receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 Salary Allowance:

Has been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,200), in 2020 — this option is also valid for those who worked as a Legal Entity;

Is your data informed by the employer (Legal Entity) correctly in the Annual Report of

Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

See full salary bonus payment schedule

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

PIS 2022 and Pasep payment table with PIS/Pasep 2022 value

The benefit has a value that is calculated proportionally to the number of months worked in the base year (2020). Below, you can check the table of values:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep Fund



The shares in the PIS/Pasep Fund, in turn, are already released for withdrawal. In total, about 10 million workers can withdraw the amount that reaches R$ 23 billion.

Despite being different, many people confuse the PIS/Pasep salary allowance with the PIS/Pasep Fund.

This is because while the salary bonus is paid annually, the PIS/Pasep quotas are paid once in a lifetime. They are intended for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988.

In the latter, in the event of the worker’s death, the heirs can carry out the withdrawal. To find out if you are entitled to the withdrawal, it is necessary to contact Caixa or Banco do Brasil.

Double PIS 2022: who is entitled?

You are entitled to double PIS, who is entitled to PIS/Pasep salary allowance and the PIS/Pasep Fund quotas.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?

Are you able to receive the PIS/Pasep Salary Allowance 2022 who meets the following requirements:

Has been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,200), in 2020 — this option is also valid for those who worked as a Legal Entity;

Your data is correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep Fund quotas?

Whoever meets the following requirements is eligible to receive PIS/Pasep 2022 Fund quotas: