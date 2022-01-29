know the 2 most common symptoms of the new variant

The professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and one of the main voices on Covid-19 in the world, Tim Spector, drew attention, this Friday (28/1), to the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients. 19 with sore throat and hoarse voice.

Both symptoms are related to the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus and should not be ignored by patients. Other signs of the disease, such as coughing and loss of smell, for example, are no longer as prevalent among infected individuals.

“It is much more common now with Ômicron than with other variants. So sore throats are a really important sign of the variant,” said the professor, who is leading the Zoe Covid study, one of the largest monitoring of the disease in the UK.

With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world. Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems. Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love. Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron. In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents itself fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditions. Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus. Loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that loss of appetite is a recurrent symptom among patients infected with Delta and Omicron variants. Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.

According to Spector, those infected describe the symptom as a very painful sore throat. “Something they didn’t really feel before with other colds,” he explained to The Sun newspaper.

Here are the 19 most common Covid-19 symptoms today, according to the ZOE Covid initiative, which tracks UK Covid-19 data: