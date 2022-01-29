Learn all about the new Jaguar F-Type 2022 Dynamic Black Edition

The Jaguar F-Type 2022 Dynamic Black edition arrives in the Brazilian market (Photo: Disclosure / Jaguar)

Jaguar, one of the main premium brands in the market, started the year with news. It announces the launch of the 2022 F-Type sports line. The big news is the arrival of a special version. THE Jaguar F-Type 2022 Dynamic Black Edition comes to the market bringing more exclusivity. But those interested need to be quick, as few units will be for sale.

Discover all about the new Jaguar F-Type 2022 Dynamic Black Edition!

This configuration will be costing BRL 589,260. But those interested should hurry, as we are talking about a limited edition. According to the British automaker, 20 units will be put up for sale. Jaguar also announced the prices for the 2022 line of this sports car. In this case, the coupé and convertible versions of the F-Type will be costing from BRL 556,950.

THE Jaguar F-Type It is one of the most desired cars all over the world. It was launched here in Brazil in 2013. Seven years later, in 2020, the model underwent a good restyling. But without losing its classic and modern lines. Last year, he had 89 units sold here (data from Abeifa). In the convertible version, it measures 4,470 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width and 1,307 mm in height.

Now, it reaches its 2022 line. And the highlight is the Jaguar F-Type 2022 Dynamic Black Edition. It brings some details that make it quite exclusive. The car will be painted in Santorini Black (metallic color). Its 20-inch wheels (with five spokes) are sporty and feature shiny black details. Not to mention the red brake calipers.

The ceiling completes this unique design. It is retractable and is painted in Mars Red. It is worth noting that the range of colors of the other versions (Coupé and Convertible) is also vast. There are more than 25 solid, metallic, special and SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) color options. The same is true of vehicle wheels. That is, the customization options are many.

interior

The inner side of Jaguar F-Type 2022 Dynamic Black Edition also brings special items. Some details have Windsor leather upholstery in Mars Red. Others are painted glossy black. We can also highlight that some parts, with seats and steering wheel have stitching. Another interesting detail is that the owners of this vehicle will find an exclusive badge with the unit number (from 1 to 20). The car has a good package of equipment.

At the center of the panel is the Touch Pro entertainment system. Occupants can pair their smartphones via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Also noteworthy is the premium Meridian Surround sound system. Meanwhile, the 12.3-inch Interactive Drive Display digital instrument cluster is located behind the steering wheel.

The car also comes with some comfort items. Highlight for the two-zone air conditioning and the seats (in Windsor leather) with 12-position electrical adjustments. The vehicle also features blind spot monitoring assistant, keyless vehicle opening system, rear traffic assistant, mirrors with heating system, sills with illuminated logo, steering column with electrical adjustment and among others.

mechanical set

THE Jaguar F-Type 2022 Dynamic Black Edition maintains the mechanical set of the other versions. It features the Ingenium 2.0 Turbo engine. This engine can produce a maximum power of 300 hp and a maximum torque of 40.8 kgfm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission (Quickshift). To improve the driver’s experience, the car features paddle shiftts behind the steering wheel.

According to the automaker, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. In addition to reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. Finally, the car has an average consumption of 14.8 km/l.

