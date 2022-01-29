Linn da Quebrada reveals difficult relationship with Arthur before BBB 22

With Big Brother Brasil’s “Camarote” group, it is common that some participants have already met outside the most guarded house in the country. Linn da Quebrada and Arthur Aguiar. Both are part of the BBB 22 cast and have worked together in the artistic environment, but Lina revealed that they did not have a good relationship.

In 2019, Linn and Arthur acted together in the series “Second call“, from TV Globo, playing the couple Natasha and Evandro. Like the artist, Linn’s character was a transvestite and Arthur Aguiar’s character was reluctant to assume the romance with her.

During a conversation with Rodrigo, within the reality show, Linn recalled the contact the two had previously. “I had a better relationship difficult previously [com ele], and from there we ended up getting closer”, he said, without going into details.

After Tiago Abravanel took the lead for the week, he chose Linn and Arthur to be part of the house’s VIP. Because of this, participants should get even closer during the week. Also in the VIP Jade Picon, Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva.

