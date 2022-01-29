Linn says she was getting weird with Maria before the kiss

During a conversation before the angel test, the brothers da xepa and Linn da Quebrada were talking about the kisses that happened at yesterday’s party on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In addition to Eslô and Lucas, there was also an atmosphere between Maria and Eliezer and Maria and Lina.

“Me and Maria, we were getting weird before the kiss”, said the actress of “Segunda Chamada” (TV Globo). “The kiss was our reconciliation.”

Maria and Linn da Quebrada (Photo: Reproduction) Image: Playback / Internet

“For my part, I wasn’t,” defended Maria. “I wasn’t finding it strange, no.”

Lina then regained a moment when the singer from Rio de Janeiro gave her a sharp reply. “There was a day when you said to me, ‘What is it, Lina, why are you looking at me? Do you want to tell me something’?”

Maria tried to shorten the moment, saying she plays this kind of prank on everyone. “I say that to everyone, when people keep looking at me,” he explained.

The two kissed during the party, and Lina even cried for fear of being rejected by the public after kissing a woman.