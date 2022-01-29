Lizard appears in hotel toilet and scares tourist; video

Lizard appears in hotel toilet and scares tourist; video

Chantima Chairisuk, 45, expected to see many beauties during her trip to Thailand. However, nothing prepared her for finding a monitor lizard inside the toilet.

Staying at a hotel in the province of Pathum Thani, the British woman was getting ready to use the bathroom when she noticed something strange moving. Intrigued, she called her boyfriend, Jason Kingman, 37, to check out what it could be.

From the water, they discovered: the reptile, which was practically out in the video that the two shared on social networks. “My girlfriend called me and said there was something dirty moving in the bathroom. I thought ‘this is weird’ and I never thought it was a lizard. I was pretty surprised when I saw what it was,” Jason told Metro UK.

The animal took a look and, according to the couple, left soon after. The monitor lizard has glands with toxic substances. However, the toxins are not enough to kill an adult human being.

