LoL: Riot reveals teaser of new champion Renata Glasc, the Baroness of Chemistry

Renata Glasc, the Chemical Baroness, is the new champion of League of Legends. Less than a month after the announcement and release of Zeri, Riot Games has revealed a mysterious website as a teaser for the new support character for its MOBA.

According to “Glasc Industries” website, Renata, owner of the company, has “humble origins in the Sink of Zaun” and was born into a family of practitioners of alchemy.

“Over the past 30 years, her visionary work has spurred civil development, technology and philanthropy, relying on citizens and chemistry barons to keep the streets safe. Today, she leads Glasc Industries in its next goal: redefining beauty using technology. cutting edge”

According to the website, Glasc Industries’ goal is to “make Quimtec beautiful and accessible for everyone”. Apparently, the company has already donated “hundreds of respirators” to victims of a noxious chemical fire and partners with “brilliant minds” to create its makers.

According to the PBE Brazil profile, this is what Renata looks like:

The community has already started to theorize about the possible presence of Renata in the already confirmed second season of Arcane, LoL’s animated series, as several Chemistry Barons appeared in the first part of Jinx and Vi’s story.

It is worth remembering that some players believed in the theory that the new LoL support would be Corina Veraza, from Legends of Runeterra. Unfortunately for fans of the character, this does not seem to be the case.

