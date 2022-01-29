London Studio prepares game and excites Hermen Hulst

PlayStation London Studio is developing a mysterious game for PS5. After mentioning a “huge potential” in the project, the producer now offers several openings to work on the game. According to the studio, the title will be online and will have cooperative elements in multiplayer sessions.

The developer is hiring scenario designers for local and online co-op gameplay, people with experience in games as a service, and someone capable of creating a cost-effective system with sustainable monetization. There are no mentions of the use of VR devices in the disclosed portal. Even Hermen Hulst, head of PS Studios, reacted to the post on Twitter:

stocked about @LondonStudioHQ‘s new project — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) January 26, 2022

London Studio: We’re building a team from the ground up for an upcoming PS5 online game. Newcomers will come together at the perfect time to get involved in drawing up our plans for a project we are very excited about. Hermen Hulst: Excited about the new project from PlayStation London Studio.

Previously, other job postings at London Studio suggested that the PS5 title would feature random map generation. While we don’t know if the genre is RPG or a first-person shooter, the senior artist vacancy suggests “an opportunity to bring the next PlayStation icons to life” and creation of “characters, skins, monsters, weapons and equipment”.

