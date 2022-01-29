Low-income electricity bill will have the green flag in February – 01/28/2022 – Mercado

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced this Friday (28) that consumers who receive the Social Electricity Tariff benefit will continue with the green flag on their electricity bills in February. As a result, program beneficiaries will be exempt from fees for another month.

The other consumers will continue under the Water Scarcity banner, created by the government to face the increase in costs resulting from the water crisis. This extraordinary fee began to be charged in September and is in effect until April 2022. Since September, the banner has added R$14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.

The green flag for Social Tariff beneficiaries came into effect in December 2021 and offered a relief of BRL 1.87 for every 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed. The measure was instituted at a time when the reservoirs were showing a slight recovery. Before, the group’s consumers paid a yellow flag.

For the next few days, the ONS (National Electric System Operator) also projects improvement. The reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast should reach 54% of their capacity in February, versus a projection of 40.6% for the end of January, says the entity. February rains in the region are estimated at 96% of the historical average.

The operator also predicts that the rains will exceed the historical average in the Northeast (167%) and North (124%) for the month of February. In the South, which has been facing adverse weather conditions, the forecast is for rainfall at 40% of the historical average.

(With Reuters)