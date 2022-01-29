Low-income families will not pay extra electricity bill in February

posted on 01/29/2022 12:48



(credit: Barbara Cabral/ Esp.CB/DA.Press)

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) reported this Friday, 28, that low-income families enrolled in the Social Tariff program will not pay additional fees on their electricity bills in February. Today, 12.6 million consumer units receive discounts.

Triggered for the third consecutive month, the green tariff flag indicates more favorable conditions for electricity generation.

Although the rains recorded since mid-October have reflected on the level of storage in the reservoirs, the water scarcity flag remains in effect, with a charge of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed by other consumers in the Country. The most expensive level must be charged until April.

Families served by the Social Tariff are exempt from paying the water scarcity flag. These consumers continue with discounts provided for by the program, which are established by consumption ranges.

The new level of the tariff flag was created by the government due to the serious shortage in the country’s main reservoirs in August 2021. The objective is to fund the activation of thermal plants, which generate much more expensive energy, and the other measures adopted to guarantee the supply. Resources, however, will not be enough.

To cover the expenses, the government authorized a new financial bailout for the electricity sector. The operation is provided for in a Provisional Measure (MP) regulated by presidential decree. Now, it will be up to the regulatory agency to define the amounts and deadlines for payment. The financing should ease tariff readjustments in 2022, but will be paid by all consumers with interest.

The flag system was created in 2015 by Aneel. In addition to allowing the consumer to know the real cost of generation, and adapting consumption, the system mitigates the effects on the distributors’ budget. Before, the cost of energy was passed on once a year. In practice, the colors green, yellow or red indicate whether or not there will be an extra charge on electricity bills.