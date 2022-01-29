Lua, daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin, has cancer | Pop & Art

Lua, daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin, has cancer. The presenter and the journalist said, in a video posted on Instagram this Saturday (29), that the little girl has retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye tumor.

Retinoblastoma: understand what it is and what are the symptoms

“It is a cancer that happens in the cells of the retina. They end up having a disordered growth and forming tumors. In the case of our daughter, it is bilateral. It is very difficult to discover this cancer and that is why we are recording this video”, explained Garbin.

The journalist said they were “lucky” to find out why Tiago noticed an “irregular movement in his daughter’s eyes. “The Moon always saw everything and we never imagined that something was blocking her vision. But Tiago began to notice a strange movement in the Moon’s little eye. It was as if her eye was making an irregular movement “, she says.

They said the girl has been undergoing treatment for four months, during which she has had four rounds of chemotherapy.

Leifert said that Lua has the E grade of the disease, which is the maximum, but she sees well with her left eye. The direct one needs more care during treatment.

According to the presenter, they chose to reveal their daughter’s diagnosis to alert families with young children. “After the last chemo, we started to change our minds. We want to share everything we know today with you who are taking care of a baby. I told Dai that my dream was that, in May of last year, I would have access to a video of parents talking about retinoblastoma.”

The girl, the couple’s first child, was born in October 2020.

What is retinal cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), it usually occurs in children up to five years old.