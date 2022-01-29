Lucão do Break explains the main reason for Guarani’s victory over São Paulo: “Very well defined”

Guarani started their season on the right foot, literally. After all, it was from the foot of Lucão do Break that the goal that opened the victory of Bugre over São Paulo, in the debut of the Paulista Championship. Since 1997, the alviverde team has not won the Tricolor in the Golden Earring.

“I am very happy to have scored and helped our team in this important victory over São Paulo. I’m on a growing and gaining confidence with every workout. The expectation is to continue scoring and playing good games to reach the level I want. I’m going to work hard so that this year is the best of my career with the Guarani shirt. That’s my wish,” he said at a press conference.

In addition, the striker made a point of stating that one of the reasons for Guarani’s good performance in the first game of the season is the team’s standard of play. “We have a very well-defined game system and that helps a lot. The group has been understanding what has been passed during training and this has made a difference. Now it’s time to keep this strong pace to start a sequence in the season”, he reported.

Current leader of group A, with three points, Bugre will have Bragantino as their next opponent on Monday (31), at 20h, at Nabi Abi Chedid. Massa Bruta lost to Mirassol in the debut, by 3 to 1, and now will try to run after the loss. “Now the full focus is on Bragantino. We have to play another good game to win away from home. That’s everyone’s goal here. It will be important to make another great presentation to seek these three points”, concluded Lucão.