Lucas embodies German when taking a shower with Slovenia and Natalia

Diego Alemão is different! Lucas, from “BBB 22” (TV Globo), seems to be trying to continue the legacy of the winner of the seventh edition of the reality show, who got involved in a love triangle (or trisal) with two sisters.

After kissing Slovenia at the party on Wednesday and forming a couple, Lucas remained friends with Natália, who also wanted to be with her brother.

The two girls talked yesterday and decided to maintain mutual respect. Although the coexistence is not perfect, the relationship between the two is good enough to take a bath together with the blonde.

After the surprise party, Lucas, Eslô and Nat showered together in the shared shower. The unusual scene was one of the most talked about moments of the dawn on social networks.

Jessilane, a sister that Lucas has also hit on and tried to kiss, also stayed for a while with the trio in the shower. There’s room for everyone in the “BBB 22” bathroom —and in the brother’s heart!

Love triangle helped Alemão in 2007

In “BBB 7”, Diego Alemão got involved with Íris Stefanelli (the “Siri”) and Fani Pacheco in the reality show. Despite the romantic tension, the three became close friends and the two women had a great relationship.

Iris, Diego Alemão and Fani Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Diego kissed Fani first, but then started flirting with Iris. The sister, however, had already seen the two friends together, and did not want anything too serious with the boy. However, the trio consolidated, and the blondes became inseparable on the show.

The soap opera-worthy “trisal” helped the brother’s popularity inside the house, and he ended up with the grand prize.