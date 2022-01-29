Lucas says that if he catches the angel he will give the monster to Jade Picon

Lucas Bissoli stated that he intends to put Jade Picon in the monster, if he wins the angel test on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In a chat with Rodrigo Mussi in the kitchen, the engineer revealed his options for voting on the next wall.

“In the monster I think I’ll go to Brunna and... like I’m her choice, I would put Jade, Brunna or Bárbara. I think they both vote for me. I’m a strong option. I think I’ll go to Bárbara, I’m going to Jade and Bárbara. THE f*ck is that the two are in focus, and if there is a counter-coup they pull me”, said Lucas.

He even complained about the fact that many people in the house didn’t want to take the angel so they wouldn’t get upset by putting the monster on someone.

“We keep running away… Better to put others than others put us [no monstro]”, he opined. Rodrigo agreed and said that if he is an angel, he will put Paulo André in punishment. “The PA [Paulo André] I’ll put it on because he can handle it”, revealed the commercial manager.

Rodrigo also stated that he intends to vote for Douglas Silva on the wall and cited Naiara Azevedo.

“There are people who still don’t know how to answer Tadeu’s question: ‘What do you want’, like, Naiara is a good person, but what does she answer? Be at peace…”, added Rodrigo.