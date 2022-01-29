Luciano, first eliminated from the ‘BBB 22’, tests positive for covid-19

Luciano participated in ‘Café com o Eliminado’ with Ana Maria Braga Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The first one eliminated Big Brother Brazil 22 is with coronavirus. The information was given by presenter Ana Clara, during the broadcast of the program Outside the BBB Housewhich is shown by the streaming platform Globoplay and GShow.

The dancer was the first to be eliminated from the reality show on TV Globo on the night of Tuesday, 25th, with more than 49% of public votes.

“Guys, look, unfortunately Luciano tested positive for covid. We have all the safety standards here at Globo and he tested positive, so he can’t be here with us in the studios today. Luciano, a kiss and good recovery for you”, wished Ana Clara.

The information was also confirmed on the ex-BBB’s Twitter. “Yes, Lu tested positive for Covid-19. But don’t worry, it’s okay. He and his girlfriend are symptom-free and will now have to comply with all health protocols. Over the days, new tests will be carried out. Thank you for the messages of support”, concludes the message on the social network.

INFORMATION: Yes, Lu tested positive for Covid-19. But don’t worry, it’s okay. He and his girlfriend are symptom-free and will now have to comply with all health protocols. Over the days, new tests will be carried out. Thanks for the messages of support! — Luciano Estevan (@LucianoEstevan) January 28, 2022

In a note sent to Estadão, Globo says that all participants are fine and that the presenters who had contact with Luciano after leaving the BBB were tested. Check out the full note:

“BBB follows a strict security protocol, as do other Globo programs. Participants are doing well and are being constantly monitored by a medical team that is available 24 hours a day. From the beginning, we act with great transparency when there is any question related to the Coronavirus.

About Luciano: he is isolated, being accompanied by a medical team and is doing well.

The presenters who had contact with Luciano were tested and are doing well”.