Luciano, recently eliminated from BBB 22, tests positive for Covid-19

The first eliminated from BBB 22, Luciano Estevam, tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement was given by presenter Ana Clara live on Globoplay in the early hours of this Friday (28).

read more

Luciano would participate in the program “Fora da Casa”, but he was unable to attend due to the diagnosis. The former BBB was on an intense post-elimination agenda.

THE BBB has not yet positioned itself about how the positive test can affect who was in the house with Luciano, who left the reality show on Tuesday (25).

THE Globo issued a note during Ana Clara’s program and stated that the test was protocol, but without giving details: “As everyone knows, Globo has a protocol and, in today’s test, Luciano tested positive for Covid and cannot participate in the program “.

Luciano’s team

This morning,Luciano’s team confirmed the diagnosis and published on social media that the dancer is without symptoms, also informing that his girlfriend is not feeling anything either.

“Yes, Lu tested positive for Covid-19. But, don’t worry, everything is fine. He and his girlfriend are without symptoms and now they will need to comply with all health protocols. Over the days, new tests will be carried out. Thank you for the messages from support!” reads post.