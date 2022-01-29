Ludmilla detonates Rodrigo Mussi’s attitude at BBB 2022 and surprises

The singer ludmilla26, released his new pagode album entitled Numanice #2while participating in the program Meeting, this Friday (28).

In addition to announcing his newest project, Lud also commented on his wife’s participation, Brunna Gonçalvesat the BBB 2022. Asked by Fátima Bernardes about what bothered her within the reality show, the singer did not mince words and criticized some attitudes of Rodrigo Mussi:

“Is there something that bothered you in there?”, asked the veteran. “It bothered me that Rodrigo kept asking, and I’ve seen more than six videos, if she’s married. I’m sure if she were married to a man, he wouldn’t be asking her all the time. It’s impossible. I don’t like his attitude. He already knows, she has said it a million times. All the time, silly male”fired the singer.

Attacked Arthur and Tiago Abravanel

In conversation with Jessilane during the party last Wednesday (26), Rodrigo Mussi detonated some program colleagues. At the time, the commercial manager said that Arthur Aguiar has a “deviation of character”, and also said that Tiago Abravanel is a “banana”:

“Arthur has a pu* character deviation, everyone knew! He arrived here, I gave this guy a chance and said: ‘Man, I was happy with your immunity..’ But the guy stays here hiding, taking people who are without a group and bringing them to him, trying to find a villain “, shot. he. “The guy says he loves Big Brother, he loves to play and he’s here like this. A banana. Enough of this voting and apologizing. Go take the c**! I’m in the fucking game, I’m here because of R$ 1.5 million and to be what I am out there!”, he detonated.

Was called paranoid and freaked out

Speaking of Rodrigo Mussi, recently the brother ended up getting annoyed with Bárbara Heck. At the time, the model said that he needed to maintain balance within the game and classified him as “paranoid”.