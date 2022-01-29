Ludmilla reveals that she knew about the invitation to ‘BBB 22’ before Brunna

Ludmilla misses his wife, Brunna Gonçalves, a participant in the “BBB 22”, and even signed the pay per view to follow what the loved one does in the house. In an interview with Zeca Camargo in “Splash Show” Today (28), the singer commented on the release of the album “Numanice #2” and revealed that she knew about the invitation to the reality show even before the dancer and influencer.

When she received the call, who answered was my uncle and producer, who told me: ‘Lud, the BBB production wants to get in touch with Brunna to invite her to the program.’. I was in the car and I already knew, but she didn’t. Then he called her and I pretended not to know. She was very happy and I was even more so because it is a great opportunity for those who work with the internet and she is a digital influencer. I think it will add a lot to her career.

The singer has sung on “BBB” several times and tells how it would be to perform in the edition where Brunna is confined. The last time Ludmilla performed on the reality show was in March last year, when she excited the brothers singing hits like “Rainha da Favela”.

I was even used to singing on ‘BBB’ every year. I love the show, but I don’t think I will be invited this year because Brunna is there. Maybe in the final, right Boninho? I think I would be ecstatic to see you there, I miss you so much and my heart would race. She wouldn’t look too good if she saw me either.

In addition to the relationship of partnership and complicity, jealousy within Ludmilla and Brunna’s relationship is also healthy. They got married in 2019 and the singer sings that they talked about it at the beginning of their relationship.

We get along very well because it’s something I’ve always talked about with her, since to be with an artist, who has fans and a lot of crazy people on top, you have to know how to deal with the situation. Jealousy is good up to a point. If it goes too far, it’s bad.

Ludmilla released yesterday the album “Numanice #2”, which is already a success on streaming platforms – accumulating more than 1 million streams in a few hours and all tracks in Spotify’s top 200.

All composed by Lud, “Numanice #2” features songs about her lover, who she says is the “inspirational muse of the album”. The songs also talk about heartbreak and, of course, about enjoying life. The first single is called “Maldives” and talks about the relationship with Brunna.

Ludmilla says that she is happy with the positive reception of the album and reveals that the pagode is her musical roots, but that she started her career in funk because it was commercially easier.

My musical roots came from pagode, but working with funk was easier. Now having the opportunity to work with the pagode as well and seeing that the crowd loved it so much, I will continue. The women identify themselves a lot and say I interviewed them to make the songs.

‘Splash Show with Zeca Camargo’

Presented by Zeca Camargo every Thursday and Friday, the “Splash Show” takes on its more pop touch, discussing the topics that are trending in series, movies and also in music. The show airs at 1pm on Splash’s YouTube.