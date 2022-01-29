Lula says that instead of paying dividends, Petrobras (PETR4) should invest in refineries; stocks have a down session

In an interview with Rádio Liberal, in Pará, this Friday (28), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a pre-candidate for the presidency for the PT, spoke again about Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), criticizing the current company management.

“Petrobras’ problem is that it is being dismantled,” said the former president. “Our refineries could be producing a lot more gasoline and they are not. We have an idleness around 20 to 30%. And now we are importing gasoline from the United States. We don’t have to be worried about profit. Why, instead of paying dividends to shareholders, do we not invest in refineries?”.

He also made a comparison between national and international production: “the price of a barrel of oil taken from the pre-salt layer today, at a depth of six thousand meters, is one dollar more than the oil from Saudi Arabia, which is taken almost that of the earth. A demonstration that Petrobras is an extraordinary company, not only in oil, but in technology, investment and research”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the former president, “fuels cannot continue to be subordinated to international prices”.

“My concern is not with the New York shareholder. My concern is with the Brazilian people. If we didn’t have oil, fine, but we do have it”, he said in the interview.

“Our refineries could be producing a lot more gasoline and they are not. We have an idleness around 20 to 30%. And now we are importing gasoline from the United States,” he continued. “We don’t have to be worried about profit. Why, instead of paying dividends to shareholders, do we not invest in refineries?”.

He also stated that the presidency of the Republic cannot fight with governors over ICMS and fuel.

“ICMS is the only fundraising instrument for governors. This country can only be governed with a good relationship with the governors and mayors”, he pointed out. In a direct criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro, he pointed out: “he speaks with great impudence that it is the governors’ fault”.

See more:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

At the same time, he stated that there is a way to change the price of fuel from the tax: “If you want to blame the price of gasoline on top of the ICMS, you could have an adjustment in the ICMS to make it a little cheaper, because of public transport, but the truth is that we don’t have to be tied to international prices. They are the sellers of the homeland who subordinated Brazil to international interests, to minority shareholders in NY. But I’m worried about the people. You have to be concerned with the people, not with profit”, he said.

In the midst of the statements, Petrobras’ ON assets registered a decrease of 2.24%, to R$ 36.16, at 3:40 pm (Brasilia time), while the PN shares had a decrease of 2.77%, to R$ 32, 94. Lula is at the forefront of electoral polls for the presidency of the Republic. The company also reflects the postponement of Braskem’s share offering (BRKM5).

Related