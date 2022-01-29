Lula visits MG in February, says Pimentel, ‘summoned’ to try the Chamber – Politica

Pimentel was with squid in São Paulo this week (photo: Fernando Pimentel/Social Media)

Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, the name of the PT in the 2022 race for the Planalto Palace, is expected to visit Minas Gerais in the first half of February. The information was released this Friday (28/1) by Fernando Pimentel, also a PT member, governor of the state between 2015 and 2018. They were together yesterday, in So Paulo (SP). our country and the need to reaffirm democracy, the rule of law and social demands. Lula confirmed that he must be in Minas Gerais in the first half of February”, said Pimentel, on his Facebook profile.

PT members even hinted at the possibility of a big event with Lula in Minas Gerais. The hypothesis of an act in Praça da Estação, in Belo Horizonte, was raised. The advance of the micron variant of COVID-19, however, put the brakes on the plans.

Pimentel, in turn, according to the State of Mines, had already been “summoned” by Lula to try for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. He has been away from public life since he passed the key to the Tiradentes Palace to Romeu Zema (New).

The former president of the Republic is looking for names to strengthen the PT base in the event of a new government. The assessment that Pimentel has experience is because of his performance in the three spheres of the Executive power.

In addition to being governor, he was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade and mayor of Belo Horizonte. In 2010, when Lula was succeeded by Dilma Rousseff, Pimentel even tried to go to the Federal Senate, but was defeated.

“We’ve never had so much reason to fight and believe in the strength of the Brazilian people,” said the former governor, with a new look, with a beard and graying hair.

Visit postponed in 2021

Recently, Lula even prepared a caravan through Minas. The priplo was scheduled for September last year, but ended up unmarked. A poll released yesterday by XP/Ipespe points to the PT politician with 44% of voting intentions; Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is second, with 24%.

There is still no definition of what the PT will do in Minas Gerais. There is a defense for not ruling out the possibility of supporting the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), if he decides to run for governor. Party interlocutors assess that the local and national situation, given the need to oppose Zema and Bolsonaro, may “push” Kalil to Lula’s platform.

At the same time, others are trying to get their own pre-candidacy for the government. The mayor of Tefilo Otoni, Daniel Sucupira, one of the names put forward. The former mayor of Betim, Jsus Lima, is also trying to make such a move, but internally he is seen as someone of lesser strength.