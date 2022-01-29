Man accused of raping 13-year-old daughter is arrested in Paranoá

posted on 01/28/2022 11:09



(credit: Amaro Junior/CB/DA Press)

This Thursday (27/1), the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), through the 6th Police Station, carried out the preventive arrest of a man, 39 years old, for rape of a vulnerable person, in Paranoá. The 13-year-old victim would be the man’s daughter and, according to information from the PCDF, the girl would have been raped for four consecutive months.

The teenager lived with her mother and came to Brasília to spend time at her father’s house, according to the police. After a month, the author reportedly began to have routine sex with the girl. With that, she asked her paternal aunts for help, who convinced the man to let her daughter return to her mother’s house, in Paraíba.

Away from the author, the victim told her sister what had happened and a complaint was registered at the local police station. The man was indicted for the crime committed in the context of the Maria da Penha Law.

Maria da Penha law in rape cases

Law 11,340/2006, known as the Maria da Penha Law, is applied in cases where violence has been committed within the domestic and family environment, or even in the context of an intimate relationship between the aggressor and the victim, regardless of age. of the victim.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel