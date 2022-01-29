“Man has to be tough”

× Photo: Renzo Fedri/The Antagonist

In your column for crusoe From this week, Mario Sabino (photo) talks about the self-censorship in Chico Buarquewho said he will no longer sing the song With Sugar, With Affection, for considering it “male chauvinist”.

“According to Chico Buarque, ‘She (Nara Leão) asked me for the song, he ordered me this song, she said ‘I now want a song for a suffering woman’. And she gave examples of songs by Assis Valente, Ary Barroso, those old-time sambas, where the husbands went out to party and the wives stayed at home sufferinglike Amelia, that thing’.”

“And Chico Buarque adds: ‘I enjoyed making (the music). We didn’t have this problem. It’s just that there are, feminists are right, I will always give the feminists rightbut they need to understand that, at that time, it didn’t exist, it didn’t cross people’s minds that this was oppression, that women don’t need to be treated like that. They’re right’.”

“[…] Stayed penalized with the decision of the composer of not singing anymore Com Açúcar, Com Afeto. He has the right to sing what he wants, but that’s not the problem. The problem is that his decision ends up banning other artists from singing it. […] Self-censorship is general in scope. […] what the feminism did with the music of Chico Buarqueand he passively accepted, it was not resignifying it, but canceling its resignifications and throw it in the garbage can as ‘degenerate art’.”

