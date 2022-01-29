Man jailed for nearly 20 years is released after twin brother confesses to crime

A man who was jailed for nearly 20 years, found guilty of murder, was released last Tuesday (25) in Chicago after his twin brother claimed responsibility for the crime. Kevin Dugar was arrested in 2003 after a gunfight between gangs that ended with the death of one person.

At the time, Dugar was blamed for the murder and injuries sustained by another rival present in the shooting. In 2016, however, Karl Smith, the twin, confessed to pulling the trigger on the two men, but the judge handling the case claimed in 2018 that the report was not credible, so he denied any appeal to Dugar, as did Dugar. a new trial.

The confession was questioned because Smith had already been in prison since 2008 when he took on the crime. He is serving a 99-year sentence for a home invasion that ended with a child shot in the head. Thus, the interpretation of Justice was that the report was only made because Smith had nothing to lose and was able to help his brother.

Then, an organization called the Center for Unjust Condemnations took over the case, appealed, and got a review with another judge, who decided to release Dugar. The decision was made on Tuesday and the now ex-inmate walked through the gate of Cook County Jail on the same day, later in the morning.

Attorney Ron Safer, who is in charge of the defense, argues that there is no need for a retrial and believes that the Cook County Attorney will agree to this after reviewing the evidence. “He’s a free man tonight, long overdue, after 20 long years,” Safer said in an interview with ABC 7.