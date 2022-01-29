Man jumps from 9th floor and manages to survive falling on top of car

Without having his name identified, an American jumped from the 9th floor of a building in New Jersey, in the United States. The 31-year-old man survived the fall by falling right into a car. The information is from the New York Post newspaper.

Despite the severity, the man is doing well and has since been released from the hospital, New Jersey spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

In the fall, the man had his right arm mutilated, suffered internal injuries and a cut to his head. The survivor left the health unit in December of last year.

The episode took place on October 6th and was recorded by people passing by. The drop from the 9th floor of the building was 30 meters.

According to the NY Post, the cause of the fall was a suicide attempt by the man.

“I heard a big bang and at first I didn’t think it was a person,” said Christina Smith, who was walking down the street at the time of the crash.

“The car’s rear window burst. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming.”

Rescued, the man was taken to a hospital, where he stayed for about two months until he was released.

