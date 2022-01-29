Man removed from transplant list for not being vaccinated undergoes surgery

Patient DJ Ferguson, 31, underwent surgery to place a mechanical heart pump in Boston, United States. According to international media, the left ventricular assist device should help keep him alive for up to five years.

The operation took place at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which announced this week that DJ Ferguson could not undergo a heart transplant, having not taken the Covid-19 vaccine. Up-to-date vaccination is one of the requirements for receiving a transplant.

Diagnosed with arrhythmia four years ago, the patient was hospitalized after suffering heart failure in November. In an interview with ABC News, DJ’s parents Tracey and David Ferguson insisted their son is not opposed to vaccines. “He only worries that the Covid-19 vaccine will complicate his heart condition,” they said.

“DJ is not an anti-vaxxer. He has all of his vaccines, and he is an informed patient who is worried about his current heart attack,” said Tracey Ferguson. However, doctors say the risk of developing serious heart disease and inflammation from contracting Covid-19 is much higher.

Vaccination is a requirement for transplants

National transplant associations recommend Covid-19 vaccines before transplants, as do many medical centers, because after the operation, the patient’s immune system can be compromised with the drugs needed to keep the organ and the patient alive, making the individual at risk of serious illness and death if infected with the disease.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is just one of several vaccines needed for patients receiving a transplant at Brigham and Women’s Hospital,” Serena Bronda, a hospital spokeswoman, told ABC News. According to the hospital, these requirements “create the best chance for a successful operation and optimize the patient’s survival after the transplant, as their immune system is drastically suppressed.”

Because only about half of people waiting for an organ transplant will receive one, according to the hospital, doctors try to make sure the organs get to people with the best chance of survival after the operation.

