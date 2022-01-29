Maria comments on emoji received by Slovenia and listens: ‘I’d rather be a snake than a plant’ | real time

Maria is the first to see the result of the Queridometer this Friday, 01/28, on the big screen in the living room and alert the other brothers of BBB 22. “Eslô received plant”, says the actress.

Laís and Lucas, who were brushing their teeth, go to the living room anyway to check their emojis. “Eli [Eliezer] received a broken heart”, the carioca is surprised.

Brothers gather in the BBB 22 room to see the results of the Queridómetro — Photo: Globo

“I’d rather be a snake than a plant. I don’t look like a plant”, asks Slovenia while receiving kisses on the neck and caresses from Lucas.

Rodrigo wastes no time and shoots: “Ah, you’re not a plant…”.

Shortly after, Slovenia enters the room and says that she found out who gave the plant emoji.

“It was Lucas. Guess his philosophy? ‘One seed and he wants to take care of it, water it’

