Mariana Ximenes ‘hands off’ to Luísa from Nos Tempos do Imperador TV News

Mariana Ximenes does not judge Luísa’s attitudes in Nos Tempos do Imperador. For the actress, the countess of Barral was not portrayed as a villain, unlike Domitila (Agatha Moreira) in Novo Mundo (2017) – a plot that takes place 40 years before the events of the current six o’clock soap opera on Globo. Even so, the character is rejected by the public, but not by her interpreter: “Amor é amor”.

To compose the countess, the actress resorted to the book Countess de Barral: The Passion of the Emperor, by Mary del Priori, but stated that she had poetic license in her interpretation. “I was happy with the nomination. [do livro]. And she is a woman who has had a lot of pain. At the same time, she accumulated the realization of having been governess of the princesses and lived a love story, right?”, she told, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the recordings of the soap opera by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. “It was a telenovela that lasted almost two years, because of the interruptions. Now I see it as a mission accomplished, work accomplished. It was a delight. And the character is remarkable”, highlighted Mariana.

In the final stretch of the serial, the countess has to deal with the rejection of her son, Dominique (Guilherme Cabral). The boy discovered his mother’s affair with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and confronted the noblewoman. Raised in a boarding school, he also blamed his mother for leaving him in Europe and staying in Brazil to take care of the princesses, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao).

She imposes herself, places herself and is true to her son. And you have to give limits, education. At the same time, she has a little guilt because she had a mission to be governess to the princesses and couldn’t stay directly with him. About her relationship with the Emperor, she tries to make him understand that sometimes things get out of control. Love is love. And at the same time she did not lack respect for her husband, for the Emperor or for the Empire.

Backstage fun

The actress revealed the fun nickname she got from Selton Mello: parakeet. The idea came about because Luísa has a wardrobe full of green. The choice is aesthetic, as each character has their default tone. Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella), for example, only wears royal blue; Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), yellow.

“Selton and I had never worked together, but we’ve known each other for over 20 years. We became great friends because we used to go to Paulo José’s house. We have a huge affection for each other”, declared the actress, still to the columnist.

Despite the criticism of the extramarital affair, part of the spectators like the couple formed by the actors’ characters. “The fans ship and we shake it, play with it. On set, he always took his cell phone to do something with it. It’s good. We want people to vibrate, get emotional, feel, live, even more in a moment like this one of so many losses due to Covid”, he highlighted.

new prism

Mariana Ximenes was proud to be part of a project that expands the interpretations of the Second Reign. For her, the nucleus of Pequena África is the great example of the representation proposed by the feuilleton.

I took a course on decolonization of the gaze with Rosane Borges [doutora em Ciências da Comunicação]. We went after novels not always mentioned, but important in our culture. I had access to who was Maria Firmina dos Reis, the first black novelist in Brazil. I take many of these teachings from this novel. I also made great friends, like Cinnara Leal [Justina no folhetim], my great amulet in this work.

In the Emperor’s Times ends on February 4th and will give way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, which premieres on the 7th.

